Uddhav Thackeray presses for early appointments of LoPs in Maharashtra Assembly and Council

Nagpur: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate appointment of Leaders of the Opposition in both Houses.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has proposed Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Bhaskar Jadhav for the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and Congress legislator Satej Patil for the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

At a press briefing, Thackeray expressed serious displeasure over delays in the appointment of LoPs in state Assembly and Council despite repeated representations. He cited that when the AAP government was in power in Delhi, the BJP was given the Leader of the Opposition’s post despite having only three legislators.

The former Maharashtra chief minister reiterated that the appointment of Leaders of the Opposition in both Houses should be made immediately as well.

"Even though the BJP had won only three out of 70 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party had given the post of Leader of the Opposition to the BJP. At that time, the BJP had accepted it even though it did not have adequate numbers," he said.

He further announced that no one outside the opposition can decide the names for the posts of Leaders of the Opposition in the state Assembly and Council; those nominations will be made by him for his party and by the Congress for the Council.

Ultimately, the MVA has already finalised the names of Bhaskar Jadhav and Satej Patil for the posts of Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and Council, respectively.

He also stated that the Mahayuti cannot decide the names for the posts of Leader of the Opposition in both Houses.

"It is not the ruling party which will decide who should be appointed as the Leader of the Opposition or whose name to suggest; it is we, the opposition, not the ruling party,” he reiterated. He added that both Houses should have the post of Leader of the Opposition during the ongoing winter session.

On the issue of a separate 'Vidarbha state', Thackeray said that the demand cannot be fulfilled.

He added that Vidarbha is a part of Maharashtra and no one can separate it. "There cannot be a separate Vidarbha. The demand for a separate Vidarbha cannot be fulfilled because Maharashtra belongs to Vidarbha and Vidarbha belongs to Maharashtra," he added.

