Uddhav, Raj to be together in single morcha against imposition of Hindi, says Sanjay Raut (Ld)

Mumbai: Estranged Thackeray brothers Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj, will come together for the first time to oppose imposition of Hindi as a third language in Marathi and English-medium schools from Classes 1 to 5 and for the protection of Marathi in Maharashtra.

After the announcement of two separate morchas on July 5 and 7 on this politically-sensitive issue, Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut on Friday announced, “There will be a single and united march against compulsory Hindi in Maharashtra schools. Thackeray is the brand.”

On the other hand, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, too, hinted at a united fight against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra.

“I think it is necessary to show the united strength of Marathi people. Raj Thackeray had appealed yesterday, he received a response from all quarters. They are trying to strangulate Marathi language and impose Hindi forcefully.

"It is necessary for Marathi people to come together and raise their voice against this. Marathi language is not a political issue. No one is big or small in front of Marathi language, everyone should come together. Raj Thackeray is positive about this, we are all positive. The morcha will be held on July 5,” he said.

This move is important as it comes ahead of the ongoing rapprochement talks between the two estranged brothers in the run up to the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

The Thackerays are trying to unitedly flag up the interests of Marathi-speaking people and protect Marathi which has been accorded a 'Classical language' status.

The statements by Raut and Deshpande come a day after Uddhav Thackeray announced his party's support and participation in the mocha organised on July 7 in Mumbai by 'The Tribhasha Sutra (Three language formula)' Mumbai Coordination Committee.

Raj Thackeray, had initially declared the morcha in Mumbai on July 6 but later changed the date to July 5 urging all political parties, Marathi people, film and literary personalities, lawyers, media to participate in it.

Uddhav Thackeray had declared that the party will not allow the imposition of Hindi as third language in Marathi and English schools for Classes 1 to 5 in Maharashtra and appealed to the citizens to join the fight against the MahaYuti government’s move.

“We have strongly opposed Hindi and its imposition in Maharashtra. In how many states is the three language formula being implemented? Why is the state government keen to impose Hindi in Maharashtra? Why are you forcing Hindi on us? That means you have a monopoly. BJP National President J.P. Nadda had earlier made a promise about this,” said Uddhav Thackeray reiterating that he will not allow the imposition of Hindi language in the state.

“We are not against the language. We are against its imposition. There is a hidden agenda in this move. I am appealing to all Marathi people to join this fight,” said Uddhav Thackeray at the Press conference.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray said, “There will be no compulsion for any language, be it Hindi or any other. I am appealing to all the parties that on July 5, we have decided to take out a morcha from Girgaum. There will be no flags in this morcha, it will be a morcha of Marathi people, we are inviting everyone.”

“If there is no flag in the morcha, there will be only Marathi agenda. I want to see who is coming to this morcha and also who is not coming,” he said.

He is expecting Uddhav Thackeray’s presence in the morcha as 'Marathi Manoos' and opposition to imposition to Hindi is their common agenda.

“We should come together for the benefit of Maharashtra without any arguments in the morcha. I want to see who all will join us. They will come after I speak, I am talking to them,” he said.

--IANS