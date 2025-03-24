States & UTs

Two Security Guards Injured in Fire at Mumbai Housing Society, No Casualties

Two security guards injured in a fire at Mumbai housing society, no casualties reported
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Maharashtra
Mar 24, 2025, 04:11 AM
Fire at Mumbai Housing Society

Mumbai: Two security guards were injured after a fire broke out in a housing society in the Vidyavihar area of Mumbai on Monday morning.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a level 2 fire erupted in the society this morning but was duly controlled by the fire services.

"Fire is under control now," said the BMC.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on March 22, a fire broke out in a godown in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune, Maharashtra.

Soon after receiving the information, the officials of the fire department immediately reached the spot with fire tenders and engaged in the firefighting operations. Upon the swift response, the fire was brought under control.

In a separate incident on the same day, a massive fire broke out in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane, Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

Mumbai housing society newsBMC fire updatehousing society firesecurity guards injuredMumbai FireMumbai NewsFire emergency responseMaharashtra fire incidentsfire outbreak March 2025Vidyavihar fireFire safety Mumbai

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...