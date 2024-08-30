Shivaji Statue Collapse: Police arrest structural consultant, contractor of statue

Kolhapur: Chetan Patil, the structural consultant of the Shivaji Maharaj statue that collapsed in the Malvan area of Sindhudurg, has been arrested from Kolhapur, said senior officials of Kolhapur Police.

A team from the local crime branch of Kolhapur Police had launched an operation to trace Patil and subsequently, he was arrested by the officials at around 12.30 am on Friday from Kolhapur.

The officials have conveyed that he has been handed over to the Sindhudurg Police and will be brought to Sindhudurg today.

The Sindhudurg Police has also arrested a contractor in the case.

"Police have arrested a contractor in the case of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse in Malvan, Sindhudurg. The accused structural consultant Chetan Patil has also been arrested. The arrest has been made from Kolhapur. The local crime branch team has arrested him. Chetan will be brought to Sindhudurg today," said officials of Sindhudurg Police.

An FIR was registered at Sindhudurg Police Station following the collapse of the 35-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue on August 26.

The FIR, registered under sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was confirmed by Sindhudurg Police.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state government is taking decisions on a war footing for the reconstruction of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and two committees have been formed including that to investigate the collapse of the statue in the Malvan area of the state.

He also called upon the opposition parties not to politicise the matter, saying that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered deeply and giving respect and honour to him is everyone's duty. He said a joint committee has been formed to investigate the unfortunate collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue and take action.

He said all efforts are being made for early reconstruction of the statue and Navy officials, officials from IIT, architects, engineers, and sculptors of international repute were called.

The Defence Ministry said earlier in the day that a joint technical committee headed by the Indian Navy with representatives from the Maharashtra Government and technical experts is being formed to investigate the unfortunate damage to the Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, subsequent to the exceptional weather conditions in the region.

The Statue was unveiled on December 4 last year as part of the Navy Day celebrations conducted, for the first time, in Sindhudurg, aimed at honouring the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence and security, and its historical linkage with the modern Indian Navy, the Defence Ministry release said.

—ANI