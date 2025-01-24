Saif Stabbing Case: Accused Remanded to Police Custody Till January 29

Mumbai: Bandra Magistrate Court on Friday extended the police custody of the accused, who allegedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence last week, till January 29.

The court observed that there is substantial progress in the matter and to investigate other consequential aspects is necessary. The offence is serious and triable by the sessions court.

Such investigation is necessary even for ascertaining the innocence of the accused so taking all facts into account the submissions pertaining to the notice under BNSS section 35 don't apply. Nothing from the records inferred that arrest is illegal, the court observed.

Mumbai Police had sought further custody of the accused, suspecting involvement of more accomplices in the stabbing case.

The police said that the suspect was not cooperating with the sources of the weapon which he used for the crime. The police further added that they needed to do the facial recognition match with CCTV footage and for this, they needed the accused in custody.

"We are still to receive his shoes which he wore during the crime," the police added.

The police have recovered a Gamchha of the accused which he used during the crime.

Additionally, police will record the statement of Kolkata resident Khukmoni Jahangir Sheikh, whose Aadhar card accused used to buy a SIM card in Kolkata.

Police have recorded the statement of actor Saif Ali Khan in the case related to his stabbing at his Bandra residence by a Bangladeshi national last week, officials said on Friday.

According to Satyanarayan Choudhary, Joint CP of Law and Order, the actor's statement was recorded at his residence 'Satguru Sharan' on Thursday.

"Earlier, Kareena Kapoor's statement was also recorded by Bandra Police," Chaudhary added.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police found several fingerprints of the accused at the actor's residence in Bandra. the police found the accused's fingerprints on the stairs of the building, the door of the toilet, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room.

According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to steal. Mumbai Police believes the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday. (ANI)