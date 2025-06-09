Rane Clan Faces Imminent Split, Ending Political Unity in Konkan Region

Split-to-be-sure amid the till now "100% consolidated, united-like-rock Rane Clan" of Konkan region of Maharashtra comprising former Maharashtra Chief Minister, ex-Union Minister etc Nitin Rane, his sons Nilesh Rane, MLA, Nitesh Rane, MP, all three so far have been confidently successfully defying "teen tigara, kaam bigara". But now it is not so, specifically point out their near and dear ones with all confidence.

While Nitin Rane remains, now relatively, unlike before, inconsequential, "Bhishma Pitamaha" to both Nilesh and Nitesh, the latter "couldn't care less" thereby all set to duly effect split in the Rane Clan for sure, confidently comment their kith and kin of all hues from their Konkan region.

Naturally, there are strong whispering about the Ranes are due to split any day now, their monopoly in the Konkan region will cease, their Konkan-superiority will deplete, come what may. With that, the Rane-syndrome will be over in Konkan opening doors for other Konkan-insiders to make inroad in to Konkan region making themselves newest Konkan-bigwigs.

Before proceeding further on that issue, it be pointedly put forward that the Ranes are facing split amid them because, unlike before, they are not more the only persona relevant in Konkan any more when it had only Sindhudurg in it.

Today, Konkan region has the country's unprecedented financial capital Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Thane as Konkan-districts. It is then only natural obvious that none in Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane etc are prepared to acknowledge the Ranes as only leaders of Konkan region unlike before when Konkan was synonymous with only them, thus, they undisputed Konkan-dominating factors.

But now with Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban Urban, Thane etc in Konkan region, it is only obvious that the Ranes are nitwit, pygmies, dwarfs in front of them that is, moneywise. There are just too many Ranes in Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban etc in Konkan which in any way is no more synonymous with Konkan.

On the contrary, the Ranes are just the next-door-persona nothing bigger than that.

Simultaneously, the Ranes' political relevance has also tremendously dwindled, depleted to be precise, crispy point out observers.

Their energies' outburst thus are outwardly evident when they amid themselves are engaged in verbal matches with each other utterly surprising numerous many amid their circles. Before such outbursts amid themselves, they have never even witnessed such verbal, physical outbursts ever amid themselves. Rather, they always remained united evincing "united we stand, divided we fall"...but now, that's what's happening among the Ranes in reality, aver numerous many in very Konkan region. As for, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, they do not matter at all for obvious reasons of mega moneyed people therein compared to the Ranes, now already deeply crestfallen any way.