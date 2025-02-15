Ramdas Athawale Backs Law Against 'Love Jihad' in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and other BJP leaders on Saturday welcomed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' decision to form a committee to address the issue of 'love jihad'.

"There should be a law against love jihad. The conversion of women is not right. Two youngsters (of different religions) coming together is normal but girls shouldn't be forcefully converted," said Ramdas Athavale.

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also praised Fadnavis for setting up the committee, claiming that the number of "love jihad" cases has been rising in the state, particularly in Mumbai.

The Minister claimed that the cases of love jihad have been rising in the state, particularly in Mumbai and said that while the number of such cases has increased across the country, many remain unreported.

Speaking to ANI, Lodha said, "Love jihad cases have increased across the country. In Mumbai, Maharashtra, there have been many cases. When someone tries to put an end to love jihad, as I put forward this issue in the Vidhan Sabha, people like Samajwadi MLA Rais Shaikh oppose this. He filed a court case against me. Does he want to encourage love jihad?"

"There are numerous other cases that have gone unreported as well; I dont even want to get into that list. I want to thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for forming this committee. Stringent action will be taken in this regard," he added.

Responding to the same, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, " This type of law is necessary to stop the ongoing bullying in Maharashtra because young girls are being exploited. Sanjay Raut has also been converted. He has started wearing green garbs with Uddhav Thackeray."

Congress leader Husain Dalwai, however, opposed the idea of formation of the committee and said, "How can someone be converted forcefully? Our Constitution allows us to follow any religion or not follow any religion at all. They (Maharashtra government) don't have the right to decide who marries who."

The Mahayuti-NDA government in Maharashtra recently formed a seven-member committee to examine the legal and technical aspects of framing a law on 'love jihad'. The committee is headed by the state Director General of Police (DGP). (ANI)