Raj Thackeray Critiques Pollution in Ganga, Questions Religious Tokenism

Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday raised questions about the cleanliness of the River Ganga and said that "despite calling our rivers 'mother,' we fail to keep them clean." Thackeray also took a swipe at politicians who indulge in tokenism, citing the example of those who claim to wash away their sins by taking a dip in the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela. He emphasised the importance of keeping the state's rivers clean and lamented the fact that none of the country's rivers were clean.

Addressing thousands of party workers on the occasion of the party's 19th foundation day, the MNS chief said that his party leader, Bala Nandgaonkar, had brought holy water from the Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, but he refused to drink it. "During our recent gathering in Mumbai, some office bearers were absent. When asked for reasons, some cited attending the Kumbh Mela. I asked them, Why indulge in so many sins that you need to wash them away in the Ganges? Our own Bala Nandgaonkar brought back Ganga water in a kamandalu. How can the Ganges remain clean after so many people have taken baths in it? We call our rivers 'mother,' but we don't keep them clean," said Raj Thackeray.

Thackeray's remarks came after opposition leaders slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for reports of contaminated water at the Maha Kumbh. However, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clarified that the water quality at the Sangam in Prayagraj was safe for bathing and drinking holy water, putting the controversy to rest. Meanwhile, a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has concluded that the Ganga's water quality during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was fit for bathing.

However, the CPCB noted significant "variability in data" in water quality samples collected from the exact locations on different dates and from different locations on the same day. The report, dated February 28 and uploaded on the NGT's website on March 7, stated: "As per statistical analysis, the water quality during the bathing days of Maha Kumbh 2025 at monitoring locations in River Ganga and River Yamuna in Prayagraj was fit for bathing under Primary Water Quality Criteria."

Thackeray's characteristic fiery speech on the party's 19th foundation day marked the occasion. In it, he touched upon various topics, from the state of Maharashtra politics to the importance of cleanliness and women's empowerment. He said that "faith should have some meaning." Thackeray said that he has been hearing that Ganga would be cleaned since the time of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Shraddhe-la pan arth ahe ka nahi? (Faith should have some meaning.) In foreign countries, the rivers are kept clean, and they don't call them mother-father. I have been hearing since Rajiv Gandhi's time that the Ganga will be cleaned. People should come out of superstitions," the MNS chief said while addressing the 19th foundation day of his party. Thackeray narrated that some party officer bearers were absent from the meeting because they had gone to Mahakumbh. "Some of them told me that they had gone to the Kumbh. I asked, 'why do you sin?'" Thackeray remarked, invoking laughter from the gathering.

He recalled the COVID-19 outbreak and the precautions being taken by people until recently. "We witnessed corona (COVID-19 outbreak) recently. For two years, people were wearing masks and now people are going there (Kumbh) and bathing. Who will go and take a bath there?" Thackeray said. Thackrey began his 19th foundation day by wishing his party workers a happy foundation day and hinted at making some significant announcements at the party's upcoming Gudi Padwa gathering.

"Firstly, I'd like to wish my Maharashtra soldiers a happy 19th Foundation Day. I've come to extend my greetings to you all. As for the rest, I'll be addressing that during our Gudi Padwa gathering," he said. The MNS chief then launched into a scathing critique of the current state of politics in Maharashtra, alleging that it had become a quagmire of infighting and power struggles. "What's happening in Maharashtra today is nothing but a quagmire of politics, where the only focus is on votes and gaining power. This has led to infighting among you, and that's exactly what they want - for you to remain divided and pursue your individual interests," he said.

The MNS chief also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of women's empowerment, citing the example of Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He emphasized that Maharashtra has a rich legacy of women who have made significant contributions to the state's history and culture. "Yesterday was International Women's Day. I believe this day should be celebrated in the name of Jijabai, who inspired her husband to rebel against the Mughals. She had a vision of Swaraj, which was later realized through her son, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We often forget that Maharashtra has a rich legacy of women who have made significant contributions," he said.

The MNS chief concluded his speech by assigning responsibilities to his party workers and announcing that he would be monitoring their progress every 15 days. He also invited his party workers to gather at Shivteerth on March 30, Gudi Padwa day, with enthusiasm and celebration. "Our party has completed 19 years, and people often wonder how we've managed to stay together despite facing victories and defeats. I say, let's not be fooled by this. I don't want any political opportunists in our party. We need to strengthen our organization, which is already present across the state. Our block-level leaders should feel that the party cares for them, and we'll be assigning responsibilities to each of them soon. I'll also be monitoring their progress every 15 days. Each of you will be assigned responsibilities in the coming days, and I expect you to fulfill them diligently. Let's gather at Shiv Tirtha on March 30, Gudi Padwa day, with enthusiasm and celebration," he said. (ANI)