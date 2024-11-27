Pune Police mourns the loss of Leo a Labrador retriever and Narcotics specialist canine

Pune (Maharashtra): The Pune police force bid a final farewell on Wednesday, to their trusted narcotics specialist canine, Leo.

Leo passed away on Tuesday, November 26, after battling an esophageal ailment.

Leo, a Labrador Retriever, was born on July 20, 2016, and joined the Pune police service in September 2016 as a trainee member of the canine squad.

In a Press Statement, Pune Police stated that " Leo's illustrious eight-year career was marked by his instrumental role in several major drug busts and multi-agency drills.

In December 2019, Leo played a crucial role in seizing large quantities of Mephedrone and marijuana from a Nigerian national further.

In August 2022, Leo was instrumental in a case at Loni Kalbhor police station, where 70 kilograms of marijuana were seized Leo regularly participated in multi-agency training exercises, including those with the Indian Army.

Leo was part of regular checks and sweeps conducted at the Yerawada Central Prison, railway stations, and bus stands.

Leo's handlers and senior officers of the crime branch Pune police paid their respects to the deceased canine, accompanied by a full police guard of honor.

His last rites were performed with honour at the PMC's electric crematorium for pets and animals. (ANI)