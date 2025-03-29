Preparations underway ahead of PM Modi's visit to Nagpur tomorrow

Nagpur: The preparations are underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nagpur on Sunday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gear up to welcome him to the city.

PM Modi will visit four places, including Smruti Mandir of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Deekshaboomi, Madhav Netralaya, and Solar Industrial Explosives.

According to a release issued by the PMO, the Prime Minister will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on March 30. He is expected to travel to Nagpur at around 9 AM to take Darshan at Smruti Mandir and then visit Deekshabhoomi.

He will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur at around 10 AM and address a public meeting there. At around 12:30 PM, he will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

Coinciding with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Pratipada program, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year, the Prime Minister will undertake Darshan at Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the RSS's founding father. He will also visit Deekshabhoomi and pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar, where he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

As per the release, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur.

The institute was founded in memory of Guruji Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar. The upcoming project will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

The Prime Minister will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur. He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

Further, the Prime Minister will travel to Chattisgarh's Bilaspur, where, he will lay the foundation stone, initiate the commencement of work, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore. He will also address a public meeting. (ANI)