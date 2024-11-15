logo
States & UTs

Mumbai: Passenger services at BKC metro station halted due to fire incident

BKC Metro Station Services Suspended Due to Fire Near Entry Gate; Passengers Advised to Use Alternatives.
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Maharashtra
Nov 15, 2024, 10:03 AM
Mumbai Passenger services

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Passenger services at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station here have been temporarily closed due to a fire outside one of its entry gates, said Mumbai Metro authorities.


"Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station," Mumbai Metro said in a post on X.

"For passenger safety, we have paused services. Please proceed to Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding," the post said further.
More information is awaited.

—ANI

BKC fire incident newsMumbai transport disruptionsBandra Kurla Complex newsMumbai metro latest updatesMumbai breaking newsBKC passenger services updatemetro station fire safetymetro station safety newsBKC metro station fireMumbai fire incidentMaharashtra metro newsfire at BKC metro stationmetro station smoke issueMumbai metro services haltedBandra Colony alternative boarding

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...