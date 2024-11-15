Mumbai: Passenger services at BKC metro station halted due to fire incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Passenger services at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station here have been temporarily closed due to a fire outside one of its entry gates, said Mumbai Metro authorities.



"Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station," Mumbai Metro said in a post on X.

"For passenger safety, we have paused services. Please proceed to Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding," the post said further.

More information is awaited.

—ANI