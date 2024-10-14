logo
Mumbai-Howrah Mail train receives hoax bomb threat

The train was immediately stopped at Jalgaon station, where a thorough inspection was carried out, but no suspicious object was discovered.
Oct 14, 2024, 06:26 AM
Mumbai: The Bomb threat of blowing the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train with a timer bomb was received on Monday.
According to CPRO, Central Railway the control room received the threat message around 4:00 AM.
The Mumbai-Howrah Mail train (12809) was stopped at Jalgaon station and checked. No suspicious object was found in it.
After this, the train proceeded towards the destination.
Meanwhile, the search operation continues on the train after receiving a threat and further investigation into the matter is underway.

—ANI

