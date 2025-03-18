Mumbai Airport proposes to collect User Development Fee from passengers flying out

Mumbai: Mumbai International Airport has proposed to collect a User Development Fee (UDF) of Rs 325 for departing domestic passengers and Rs 650 for departing international travellers to enable it to undertake infrastructure development and technological enhancement projects at the airport.

In a statement Tuesday, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), and the operator of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), said that it is taking a strategic step to transform passenger amenities.

A proposal has been placed before the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), the statement added.

The Mumbai airport's proposal, as per the statement, attempts to offset this change and mitigate the impact on passengers by simultaneously reducing airline landing and parking charges by about 35 per cent.

It believes that this reduction is expected to positively impact airfares from Mumbai, enabling airlines to manage costs more efficiently and maintain competitive ticket prices.

The current Yield Per Passenger (YPP) at Mumbai airport stands at Rs 285. The proposal submitted to AERA aims to revise the YPP to approximately Rs 332, representing an 18 per cent increase, in line with the Consultation Paper issued by AERA on March 10, 2025.

Over the next five years, the Mumbai airport will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the creation of airport infrastructure and recover a total revenue of Rs 7,600 crore from an expected 229 million passengers.

Mumbai Airport has been committed to consistently improving passenger convenience, operational efficiency, and the long-term sustainability of one of India's landmark aviation hubs.

Key initiatives include the Domestic-to-Domestic Transfer Facility at T2, the new Taxiway Z to improve on-time performance and support sustainable airport operations, the introduction of eGates to manage congestion at entry to the terminal, free inter-terminal coach transfers, and FASTag-enabled parking, among other passenger-centric advancements. (ANI)