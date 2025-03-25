More than 114 accused detained in connection with Nagpur violence, says police

Nagpur: More than 114 accused have been detained and thirteen cases have been filed in connection with the March 17 incident of violence in Nagpur that involved stone pelting and vehicles being torched following rumours that a that a holy 'chadar' had been burnt on that day.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal told ANI, "Action is continuously being taken against those involved in the incident. Thirteen cases have been filed in connection with the incident and more than 114 accused have been detained. In a few instances, they (accused) were from outside and some were from Nagpur."

On Monday, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation anti-encroachment squad demolished illegal construction at the house of accused Yusuf Sheikh and Faheem Khan in the Nagpur riots case.

This follows violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

On March 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that 92 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Fadnavis, who also serves as the state's Home Minister, earlier said that the violence was triggered by rumours spread on social media alleging that a holy 'chadar' had been burnt on that day. He also said that damages caused during the violence would be recovered from the rioters.

"Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, their property will be sold for recovery. Bulldozers will also be used wherever required," Fadnavis had said earlier.

Accused Faheem Khan was arrested on March 19; he has been remanded in custody. Khan is a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party. (ANI)