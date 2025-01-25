Massive Fire Erupts at Furniture Market in Goregaon East, Mumbai; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in Goregaon East on Saturday, officials said.

The fire, which started at the Khadakpada Furniture Market in the Raheja building, was reported at 11:19 AM. The fire escalated to Level II by 11:24 AM and reached Level III by 11:48 AM, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The blaze has been confined to 5-6 galas containing wooden furniture, plastic materials, scrap, thermocol, and plywood on the ground floor of the market, covering an area of approximately 2000 x 2000 square meters.

The fire brigade has deployed extensive resources to contain the fire, including 12 fire engines, 11 jumbo water tankers, a robotic fire vehicle, a quick response vehicle, a breathing apparatus van, and a control post. Four high-pressure lines and five large hose lines are being used to douse the flames.

According to officials, the fire was initially declared a Level-I incident at 11:18 AM but was upgraded to Level-II at 11:24 AM and subsequently to Level-III by 11:48 AM as the flames intensified.

As of 12:23 PM, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)