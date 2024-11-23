Mahayuti scores landslide victory in Maharashtra, JMM-led alliance poised for another term in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India]: The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly polls and is poised for a landslide mandate with JMM-led alliance slated to return to power in Jharkhand with the ruling parties also performing well in the bypolls to 48 seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 seats.

In Maharashtra, the BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies - Shiv Sena and NCP - with its momentum.

While the BJP has won or is ahead in 133 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 56 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

In Jharkhand, the ruling JMM led the ruling coalition to a convincing victory. The JMM has won or is leading on 34 seats. Its allies are poised to win 22 more seats - Congress 16, RJD on 4 and CPI(ML) two. BJP is ahead or has won 21 seats. Polling was held for 81 seats in Jharkhand. This is first time since the creation of the state that an alliance has won polls after five years in power.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray poised to win 20 seats, Congress 16 and Shiv Sena(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party poised to win 133 of 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. Party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate.

This was the first assembly polls after split in Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party. Uddhav Thackeray lost his chief ministerial position due to split in his party in 2022 and he was keen to prove a point in the assembly polls.

Eknath Shinde, who became Maharashtra Chief Minister after split in Shiv Sena, gained popularity in the last two-and-a-half years due to welfare measures initiated by Mahayuti government including the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Supporters of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde feel that result will reinforce their claim over who is true inheritor of Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy and is the "true Shiv Sena".

NCP also suffered a split with Ajit Pawar joining the ruling alliance as Deputy Chief Minister in July last year. His uncle Sharad Pawar, who now heads NCP(SP), kept a tight campaign and was keen to see that there is no dent to his long legacy in politics.

A lot was at stake for Congress in the Maharashtra assembly polls after the party was seen to have bungled its prospect in the Haryana assembly polls earlier this year. BJP formed its third successive government in Haryana earlier this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the verdict in Maharashtra is victory of "development" and thanked people for their support.

"Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra's progress," he said in a post on X.

"NDA's pro-people efforts resonate all over! I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations. I am proud of every NDA Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground. They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda," he added.

PM Modi congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the performance of the ruling alliance in the polls.

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state," he said.

Reacting over the results, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his contribution in the victory is small and it is "victory of unity."

"I had said earlier that I am a modern Abhimanyu and know how to break the 'Chakravyuh'... I think, my contribution in this victory is small, it is the victory of our team. The people of Maharashtra have given us an unprecedented victory. This shows that people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In line with the slogan he gave 'Ek hain toh safe hain', people from all sections and communities voted for us unitedly... This is the victory of Mahayuti, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Ramdas Athawale, this is the victory of unity," Fadnavis said.

When asked who will be the next CM of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that there is no dispute on the CM's face.

"There will be no dispute on the CM's face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this," Fadnavis said.

"I will say only this that we are bowed before Maharashtra and its people. It has increased our responsibility and Maharashtra has shown its full support for Modiji and we will do everything to reciprocate their faith in us," he added.

Chief Minister Shinde said it is "record-breaking victory" of Mahayuti.

"We are thankful to the whole of Maharashtra. Our government was the common man's government. I'm thankful to PM Modi for his incredible support. Women, children & farmers were the centre point for us. We want to convert the common man into Superman. For me, the full form of CM is not Chief Minister, it's Common Man," he said.

Ajit Pawar said Ladki Bahin Yojana became a game changer.

"It defeated each of our adversaries. I have not seen such a victory in my memory. We will not be swayed away by the victory but this has increased our responsibility for sure. We have to behave responsibly now. Especially financial discipline is needed to fulfil all our promises. We are committed to that. Those who are blaming EVM must remember that we lost Lok Sabha on EVMs only and now we have lost Jharkhand on EVM only. We lost a few seats with very thin margins. This alliance will work together till the end of the next five years for the overall development of Maharashtra," he said.

The unprecedented Mahayuti victory came months after it suffered a setback in the Lok Sabha polls winning only 17 of 48 seats.

Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis said that the hard work of the party, Devendra Fadnavis and all the workers of the party has paid off.

"I am very happy with the outcome that has come out. It is phenomenal...The hard work of the party, Devendra Fadnavis and all the workers of the party has paid off...What has happened is best for the state," Amruta said.

Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren thanked the people of Jharkhand for their support.

"I want to thank the people of Gandhey, Giridih and the people of the state for showering love on me and blessing me like their daughter," Kalpana Soren said.

Congress incharge of Jharkhand, Ghulam Ahmad Mir congratulated the party workers.

"We had said that the alliance will cross 50 and we can see the same. Congratulations to the people, workers and everyone who strengthened our mission on the ground," he said.

The polling in Jhakhand was held in two phases and in Maharashtra in single phase on November 20. (ANI)