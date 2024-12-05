Maharashtra will progress at twice the speed Goa CM arrives in Mumbai to attend Devendra Fadnavis swearing in ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday arrived in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis and said that Maharashtra will progress at twice the speed.

"I extend my greeting to Devendra Fadnavis. I feel proud today that the NDA Government is in power once again in Maharashtra. He has been elected as the CM of Maharashtra for the third time. Best wishes to him. Maharashtra will progress with twice the speed," Sawant told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh CM Brajesh Thakur also arrived in Mumbai and said that the Mahayuti government will take oath today.

"On this occasion, I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis sahib and his entire team and Eknath Shinde ji and Ajit Dada. On behalf of UP, I also congratulate Maharashtra BJP on its victory in the state. Double engine govt will set a benchmark for multifaceted development in the state," Pathak said.

Meanwhile, a cow has been brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM-designate for 'Gau Pujan', ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier today, Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai. Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday.

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, are also likely be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)