Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast: 7 Rescued, Rescue Efforts for Trapped Underway

Bhandara: Seven people have been rescued after a blast at the ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area of Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday morning.

The blast incident claimed the life of one and injured as many as six people on Friday morning. 6-7 persons are still feared trapped under the debris as rescue efforts are underway.

The official account of the District Information Office, Bhandara took to its handle on X (formerly Twitter) and posted the development at 2.26 pm.

"7 persons rescued so far. 1 dead and 6 injured. 6-7 persons more are trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are in progress. The NDRF team has also started rescue operations. Along with NMC and local teams. SDRF Nagpur is also on the spot," read the post.

According to an official release from the NDRF, at approximately 10.30 am today, an explosion occurred at the Defence Factory in Jawahar Nagar, Bhandara. The incident resulted in a fire and subsequent building collapse. Initially, 13 individuals were reported trapped at the site.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was immediately deployed to the location to rescue those affected.

"7 individuals have been rescued so far. It is feared that six workers remain trapped beneath the collapsed structure. NDRF personnel are utilizing specialised equipment to carry out the rescue operation. Efforts are being made to ensure the safety of all involved," said the release.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that one worker has died after the roof collapsed in an ordnance factory explosion in Bhandara district.

"According to the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him. We share the grief of his family. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Fadnavis said on X.

The Chief Minister also noted that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams had been called for rescue operations and would be arriving soon.

"The district administration is involved in the rescue operations in coordination with the defence forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance," Fadnavis added in his post.

As per the Collector of the Bhandara district, Sanjay Kolte, the roof collapsed and a total of 12 people were trapped.

Upon receiving the information about the blast in the factory, firefighters and ambulances rushed to the spot and were deployed to conduct the rescue operations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday also paid condolences to the family members of the individual who died in the blast that occurred at the Ordnance Factory at Maharashtra's Bhandara.

"Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said in a post on X. (ANI)