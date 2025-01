Navi Mumbai: One person was injured in a firing outside D Mart in Mumbai's Sanpada area on Friday, police said.

According to Amit Kale, DCP Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a person in the Sanpada area.

"Two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a person in the Sanpada area at around 9.30 am, in which he got injured. His condition is stable. The matter is being further investigated," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)