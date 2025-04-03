Maharashtra: Muslim scholars, ulemas hold protest against Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Bhendi Bazar

Mumbai: Several Ulemas gathered at Handiwala Masjid in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar on Thursday to strongly denounced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The protest, organized by Raza Academy, aimed to explore legal avenues to challenge the legislation.

The bill introduces reforms such as strengthening Waqf tribunals, setting fixed tenures for board members, and reducing mandatory contributions from Waqf institutions to boards from 7 per cent to 5 per cent. It also mandates audits for institutions earning over Rs one lakh and establishes a centralized portal for property management.

The Bill has ignited criticism, with the All India Muslim personal Law Board (AIMPLB) previously staging demonstrations in New Delhi on March 17, demanding the bill's withdrawal.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The Lower House of Parliament sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju today moved a motion for consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)