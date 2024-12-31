Maharashtra Introduces Single-Window Online Permission for Film Shooting: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the plans of the cultural affairs department for the next 100 days at a meeting held in Mumbai, according to a press release.

The meeting was held at Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed to grant single-window online permission for the shooting of films in Maharashtra.

He also directed the preparation of a plan for the whole year to celebrate the tricentenary year of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar by organizing programs to ensure that her work reaches all the schools and colleges.

CM Fadnavis said that the work of Punyashloka Ahilyadevi Holkar is great and her tricentenary should be celebrated with releasing a good commercial feature film on her life and work. He also said that the government shall give a grant for such a feature film.

The Chief Minister also directed that in order to ensure all Marathi films are made in the film city at Goregaon, the rentals for them should be reduced.

CM Fadnavis directed that under the 'Har Ghar Samvidhan' initiative it needs to be ensured that the constitution reaches every household of the state.

Several ministers including Dhananjay Munde, Ashish Shelar, Jaikumar Gore, Sanjay Savkare, Pratap Sarnaik, MoS Yogesh Kadam, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Ministers Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary O.P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Rajgopal Devra, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi and senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)