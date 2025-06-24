Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for Nandurbar, yellow alert for Mumbai

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert across Maharashtra, with a red alert for Nandurbar and a yellow alert for Mumbai, as the state braces for intense rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Mumbai, often called the City of Dreams, is expected to witness rainfall with overcast skies on Tuesday. According to the IMD, the city and the Konkan region are under an orange alert, except Mumbai itself, which is currently under a yellow alert. The forecast includes the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

Speaking to IANS, IMD scientist Shubhangi Bhute said: "Wind speeds have increased and are holding steady. An orange alert has been issued for the Konkan region, excluding Mumbai, where a yellow alert is in place. There is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several locations over the next 24 hours. The orange alert will remain in effect for the next 24 to 48 hours, and rainfall intensity in Mumbai is expected to increase gradually."

A red alert has been issued for Nandurbar in central Maharashtra due to the expected heavy rainstorm in the area.

“Red alert has been issued for Nandurbar and parts of the Ghat region in central Maharashtra, where very heavy rainfall is likely within 24 hours. An orange alert is also in place for tomorrow,” Bhute added.

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen, urging them not to venture too far into the sea due to rough conditions.

“There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of central Maharashtra. The alert has been issued as a precaution, and fishermen are advised not to go deep into the sea,” Bhute said.

Districts such as Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region, as well as Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal, Amravati, Washim, Chandrapur, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, and Gadchiroli in the Amravati and Nagpur regions, are under an orange alert. Pune and Nashik regions are under a yellow alert, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected. Other regions in Maharashtra have been placed under a green alert, indicating no immediate weather threat.

