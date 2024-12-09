Maharashtra Hotel receives bomb threat Bomb squad & police present on spot

Nagpur (Maharashtra): A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur on Monday.

The teams of Bomb Squad and Police are currently at the spot to evacuate all inmates.

According to police, detailed investigation would be conducted regarding threats.

Nagpur Police DCP, Rahul Maknikar said, "A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur. Police immediately reached the spot and we evacuated all the inmates. A detailed search has been conducted by the Bomb Detection"

Further details into the matter awaited. (ANI)