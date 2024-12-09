logo
States & UTs

Maharashtra Hotel receives bomb threat Bomb squad & police present on spot

Bomb threat at Nagpur's Hotel Dwarkamai prompts evacuation as police and bomb squad investigate
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Maharashtra
Dec 09, 2024, 07:17 AM
Bomb threat

Nagpur (Maharashtra): A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur on Monday.

The teams of Bomb Squad and Police are currently at the spot to evacuate all inmates.

According to police, detailed investigation would be conducted regarding threats.

Nagpur Police DCP, Rahul Maknikar said, "A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur. Police immediately reached the spot and we evacuated all the inmates. A detailed search has been conducted by the Bomb Detection"

Further details into the matter awaited. (ANI)

Maharashtra newsBomb Threatemergency response MaharashtraHotel Dwarkamaibomb detectionGaneshpeth ColonyNagpur police investigationhotel evacuationNagpur bomb threatbomb squad Nagpur

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...