Maharashtra Government allocates Rs 13.46 Crore for Tukaram Omble memorial

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 13.46 crore for constructing a memorial in honor of Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble. The memorial will be built in his native village, Kedambe, in Satara district.

According to the government order issued by the Rural Development Department on March 28, 2025, the decision to allocate funds follows previous resolutions on the matter. The order states, "In accordance with government decision number Smarak-2022/P.No.131/Yojana-11, an administrative approval of Rs 13,46,34,201 has been granted for the construction of the memorial for Ashok Chakra awardee Shaheed Tukaram Omble at his birthplace, Mauje Kedambe, Jaoli, District Satara."

The project is being funded under the state's "Establishment of Memorials for Great Personalities in Rural Areas" scheme. As per the order, "For the financial year 2024-25, 20% of the sanctioned amount, i.e., Rs 2,70,00,000, is being released under budget head 2515-2486 to initiate construction work."

Tukaram Omble, a Mumbai Police sub-inspector, was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

On the night of November 26, 2008, Omble played a crucial role in capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive. Armed only with a baton, he confronted the gunman, allowing security forces to overpower Kasab, but he lost his life in the process.

Meanwhile, the 26/11 accused, Tahawwur Rana, has filed a request with US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to stop his extradition to India. This comes after the US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan rejected his review petition earlier this month.

According to the details published on the US Supreme Court website, the application has been distributed to the Supreme Court judges for a conference scheduled for April 4, 2025. Rana has renewed his application and is seeking a stay on his extradition to India.

"Petitioner Tahawwar Rana has renewed his Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus previously addressed to Justice Kagan and requests that the renewed application be directed to Chief Justice Roberts, according to the order published on the US Supreme Court's website," his appeal stated. (ANI)