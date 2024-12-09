Maharashtra Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Chikhali area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune on Monday. Six fire engines are at the spot and are engaged in dousing the fire. There have been no reports of any casualties so far and the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at a shop in Shinde Nagar in the Bavdhan area of Maharashtra's Pune, the fire department said. According to the officials, six fire tenders controlled the fire. (ANI)