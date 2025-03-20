States & UTs

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at industry near Mahakali Caves in Andheri

A fire erupted at an industry near Mahakali Caves in Andheri, Mumbai, with fire tenders deployed
Mar 20, 2025, 11:00 AM
Mumbai: A fire broke out at an industry near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's Andheri area on Thursday.

Four fire tenders have been deployed to the site to contain the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Inspector Dilip said that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

"Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on," Inspector Dilip said. (ANI)

