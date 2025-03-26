Maharashtra: FIR filed after biomedical waste, including fetus found in Pune

Pune: The Pune Rural Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals after discovering biomedical waste, including a fetus and vestigial body parts, improperly disposed of in glass containers at a garbage site in Daund town of Pune district. The incident was reported on Tuesday morning.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Deshmukh stated, "The biomedical waste, including a fetus contained in 10 different glass containers, was found at a garbage site in Daund's Borawake Chowk. The disposal appears to have been conducted in a wrongful manner."

The authorities have identified one fetus and several vestigial organs among the items. Based on preliminary findings, the disposal has been deemed a violation of applicable laws concerning biomedical waste management.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 89, 90, 271, and 272 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Daund Police Station. The police suspect the waste originated from a medical institution or facility and are investigating the matter further to identify the persons responsible.

Meanwhile, NCP SP MP and Nationalist Congress Party (SCP)'s Working president Supriya Sule sought an investigation in the matter, and posting about it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sule wrote on X, "An incident of infants being thrown into the garbage in Boravkenagar area near Daund city has come to light. This is a very heinous act. An immediate investigation into this matter is required and strict action should be taken against those concerned. I request the District Collector Pune to please take personal notice of this matter and take action in this regard."

Sule tagged the Collector of Pune, urging action on the incident. (ANI)