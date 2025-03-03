Maharashtra budget session begins, governor highlights key initiatives

Mumbai: The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature commenced on Monday, with the Governor addressing the joint session of both houses at Vidhan Bhavan. The session is expected to focus on key issues, including the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, investments, and welfare schemes.

In his address, the Governor reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolving the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and stated that expert advocates have been appointed to represent Maharashtra in the Supreme Court. He also emphasized the state's focus on the welfare of Marathi-speaking people in the border areas through various educational and healthcare schemes.

Highlighting Maharashtra's position as a leading industrial state, the Governor noted that the state contributes over 14 percent of India's total GDP and remains a top destination for foreign direct investment.

"At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2025, the Maharashtra government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs15.72 lakh crore with 63 national and international companies. These agreements are expected to create more than 15 lakh employment opportunities in the state," he said.

"Our government is committed to fostering industrial growth and generating employment opportunities. To attract investment, we have planned to disburse investment promotion subsidies amounting to Rs5,000 crores to various industries in the state. Through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, we will also allot approximately 3,500 acres of industrial plots to support and encourage industrialization," the Governor added in his speech.

He further added, "Recognizing the demand for land, we have decided to notify 10,000 acres for industrial purposes and develop 10 industrial parks and integrated logistics parks to strengthen the industrial supply chain and create a world-class business ecosystem."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday assured that despite the opposition's absence from the pre-session meeting, the government would strive to run the session smoothly. Maharashtra's Budget Session will begin on Monday and conclude on March 26.

"The opposition did not attend the meeting today ahead of the Budget Session. The opposition has sent us a letter...we will definitely try to run this session smoothly," said Pawar.

The State Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented in both Houses of the legislature on March 10 by Ajit Pawar, who also holds the portfolio of Finance and Planning. During the Budget Session, the Legislative Assembly will continue working on March 8, a public holiday. (ANI)