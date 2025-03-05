Maharashtra: 2 workers dead, 1 injured in Chikhla MOIL mine accident

Bhandara: Two workers were killed and another was injured as a slab collapsed in the Chikhla mines owned by Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL), located in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the District Disaster Management Cell (DDMC), the bodies of the deceased have been sent to a sub-district hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, the injured worker has been sent to Laksh Hopsital in the Bhandara district for treatment.

A statement from the disaster management cell identified the deceased as Vijay Nandlal (50), and Arun Jeevanlal Chormar (41). Whereas the injured worker has been identified as Shankar Sahadev Vishwakarma (56). All three workers are permanent employees at the mines.

The incident took place at the vertical two underground level 3, at a depth of 100 meters around 9 in the morning, burying the workers under the debris.

"On 5th March 2025, at Moil Chikhla, Vertical Two Underground Level 3, at a depth of 100 meters, while the workers of the first shift were working, between approximately 09:00 and 09:30 AM, a slab collapsed, and three workers were trapped under the debris. Two of the workers died on the spot. One worker was sent to Laksh Hospital in Bhandara for treatment," read the DDMC's statement.

Further details on the accident are awaited. (ANI)