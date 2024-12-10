Kurla Bus Accident: Families Demand Justice and Stringent Punishment for Driver

Kurla (Maharashtra): Following the tragic bus accident in Kurla in Maharashtra which claimed the lives of seven people, relatives of the deceased have urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that the driver is given stringent punishment.

According to Fire Department officials, as per recent updates, the death toll in the Kurla has risen to 7 and the number of injured people has increased to 49.

Speaking to ANI, the father of one of the deceased said, "My daughter was returning from her job when this incident took place and she lost her life...The bus depot made at the Kurla station...I request the CM to look into this matter and take action on this...We want justice, the driver should be given stringent punishment."

The son of another deceased person alleged that the mishap occurred due to the negligence of the administration.

"My mother lost her life in this accident... I have come to know that the driver joined on December 1 and he was not trained...This is the negligence of the administration," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Fadnavis has ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the accident, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO) said today. The chief minister has also said that the treatment of the injured in the accident will be borne by BEST and the BMC.

The critically injured were shifted to many hospitals, and a total of 48 injuries were reported across hospitals--Bhabha Hospital confirmed 35 injured (4 dead, including 2 post-admission), Kohinoor Hospital reported 3 injured (1 dead, 2 critical), Seven Hills confirmed 4 stable injuries among police personnel, City Hospital stated Umer Abdul Gafur's (35) condition is awaited, and Habib Hospital reported 6 injuries (1 dead, 5 admitted).

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident took place on Monday when a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla. The incident was reported at around 9:50 pm on Monday, by BMC's MFB. The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-metre stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall. (ANI)