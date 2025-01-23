Jalgaon Train Accident: Legal Procedures, Body Identification to be Completed by Noon

Jalgaon: All the legal procedures and identification of the dead bodies would be completed till today's noon and then it would be handed over to their families, said Dean of the Civil Hospital Jalgaon after the train incident claimed 13 lives.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Girish Thakur said that the hospital administration has completed the post mortem of 6 dead bodies while 6 bodies have been shifted to Anatomy Department after that bodies will go through the process of 'embalming'.

Embalming is the process of preserving a dead body using chemicals to delay decomposition.

Dr Girish Thakur, Dean of Civil Hospital Jalgaon, said, "We have received 13 bodies since yesterday at our PM room. We have completed the post mortem of 6 dead bodies while 6 bodies have been shifted to Anatomy Department. We will perform a procedure of 'embalming'. After that the dead bodies will be taken to the PM room and then it will be handed over to the police. Embalming is the process of preserving a dead body using chemicals to delay decomposition. After completion of the legal procedure and identification, we will hand over the dead bodies to police. After this process, the dead bodies will be handed over to their families. All the process will get completed till today's noon."

One of the injured who is admitted to the hospital said that the passengers got off the train after the rumour of fire.

"We got off the train after everyone said that there has been a fire... We stopped the train and started running. Another train came from the other side and the people got hit..." he said.

Another injured Hakim Ansari said, "People shouted that there is a fire. After that, everyone started running away. Pushak Express stopped because the chain was pulled. The injuries happened after the Karnataka Express came on the other track..."

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the incident occurred after rumours of fire in the train which created panic among the travellers and as a result, people started jumping off the train and subsequently was hit by another speeding train.

Pawar stated that the rumour was spread by two persons Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar, when they heard a tea seller shouting about a fire in the bogie after which both of them panicked and subsequently people started jumping off the train to save themselves.

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "After the railway incident, the administration and other forces got active and started the relief & rescue operations... Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar from Shravasti were on the train... They were travelling in the general bogie and were sitting on the upper berth... One tea seller from the pantry shouted about a fire in the bogie, both of them heard that and panicked..."

A total of 13 people have lost their lives in the incident. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Maharashtra's Jalgaon when passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train while the Karnataka Express was passing through the adjacent track, and several people were hit by the moving train.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the Civil Hospital Jalgaon and are undergoing treatment. The Railway Ministry has announced ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident.

"Ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each has been announced for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, Rs 50,000 to the people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 to the people who have sustained minor injuries," the Office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement. (ANI)