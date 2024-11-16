"It's going to be a huge rally": Congress leader on Priyanka Gandhi's campaign in Maharashtra's Shirdi

Shirdi (Maharashtra): Ahead of the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's election campaign in Maharashtra's Shirdi today, party leader Balasaheb Thorat said that a lot of people are going to come and it is going to be a huge rally.

Speaking to ANI, Thorat said, "The atmosphere here is entirely for Priyanka ji (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). A lot of people are going to come. It is going to be a huge rally. She is coming here to campaign for our Maha Vikas Aghadi, for our candidate. She will visit Sai Mandir and seek blessings."

Congress candidate from Shirdi, Prabhavati J. Ghogare said that Priyanka will first have a darshan of Sai Baba and will then address a rally.

"Priyanka ji (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is coming to Shirdi for the first time. First, she will have the darshan of Sai Baba and then address a rally. A large crowd has gathered...My victory is certain," she said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Maharashtra elections, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday took stock of the preparations along with Lok Sabha observers and assembly co-ordinators in Amravati.

Taking to social media X, Venugopal wrote in a post "Took stock of our Maharashtra assembly election preparations with Lok Sabha Observers and Assembly Coordinators in Amravati. The response from the ground is extremely encouraging and the people are on our side - MVA will form the next government in Maharashtra!"

The Maha Vikas Aghadi includes NCP(SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) and is looking to de-throne the ruling Mahayuti alliance which includes BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the vote count happening on November 23. (ANI)