It is your duty...": Hema Malini, daughter Esha Deol urges citizens to vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Actor-politician Hema Malini and her daughter, actress Esha Deol, were seen at the Jamnabai International School polling booth in Mumbai, where they cast their votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Hema Malini while addressing the media, encouraged voters to step out and fulfil their civic duty.

She said, "I have come here to cast my vote. I request all citizens to come out and vote. It is your duty to vote for the future of the country."

Isha added, "I am here today obviously to vote and I think its important for everyone to step out. Everyones polling booths are close to their homes. So you just need to take that little time you know instead of sitting later and trying to cry about it."

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also cast his vote at the same polling station.

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

Ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote via his official account on social media platform X. "Today, votes will be cast for all the seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to participate with full enthusiasm and add to the splendour of this festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come out in large numbers to vote," PM Modi posted on X.

The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. (ANI)