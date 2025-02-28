Fishing Boat Catches Fire off Raigad Coast; 18 Crew Rescued

Raigad: A fishing boat belonging to Rakesh Gan caught fire approximately 6-7 nautical miles off the coast of Akshi, Alibaug, in the Raigad district during the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3-4 am.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy launched a swift rescue operation. They successfully evacuated all 18 crew members from the boat, as confirmed by Raigad SP.

Indian Coast Guard Ships (ICGS) SavitriBai Phule, on patrol off Mumbai, sighted IFB on fire in Position 190 Prongs Lt 21.

The ship responded to the situation and confirmed that all fishermen from the boat had embarked on another IFB in the area and were safe. The ship is engaged in FF ops.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)