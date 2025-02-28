Fire Breaks Out at Salsette Building in Byculla East; Level-I Call Declared

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Salsette Building No. 27, near New Grade Insta Mill on B A Road in Byculla East on Friday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared a Level-I call at 10:45 AM.

According to officials, the fire is confined within the building, and further details are awaited.

Following the incident, multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST, BMC's ward staff, and 108 ambulance services, were mobilized to the spot.

As per recent updates, no injuries have been reported so far. Further details awaited. (ANI)