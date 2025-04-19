States & UTs

Fire Breaks Out at Bhandewadi Dumping Yard in Nagpur

Fire breaks out at Bhandewadi dumping yard in Nagpur, fire tenders working to douse flames
Apr 19, 2025, 11:35 AM
Nagpur: A fire broke out at the Bhandewadi dumping yard in Nagpur on Friday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and are currently trying to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.

On April 12, five people were killed after a fire broke out in an aluminium foil manufacturing unit in Umred MIDC in the Nagpur district.

On April 9, a fire broke out near railway tracks at Mumbra railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district. The fire was quickly brought under control with no reported injuries. (ANI)

