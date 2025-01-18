Bangladeshi National Arrested After 20 Years of Illegal Residency in Pune

Pune: The Pune city police have arrested a 34-year-old Bangladeshi national, Ehsan Hafiz Shaikh, who has been residing illegally in India for the last 20 years.

Shaikh, currently living in Pune's Maharshi Nagar area, was detained on Friday, following the lodging of an FIR at the Swargate police station.

Shaikh was arrested after activists from Patit Pavan Sanghatna brought him to the Swargate police station, suspecting he was a Bangladeshi citizen.

Investigations revealed that Shaikh originally hails from the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh. The police also found mobile numbers of his relatives in Bangladesh on his cell phone.

According to the FIR, Shaikh entered India illegally by crossing the international border in 2004 without proper permission. He allegedly obtained a fake birth certificate from Kolkata with the help of agents, which he then used to acquire other documents, including an Indian passport.

As per FIR, the police during searches at his residence recovered seven Aadhaar cards, two voter ID cards, two driving licenses, seven PAN cards, four passports, nine debit cards, nine credit cards, one universal pass, eight birth certificates, and currency from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar from Shaikh's residence.

The police also seized his cell phone, SIM cards, business documents, and a house rent agreement. He came to Pune in 2009. He lived and worked at various locations before settling in Maharshi Nagar in 2012, where he opened a garment shop.

The police have booked Shaikh under Sections 318, 336, 338, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act for further investigation. (ANI)