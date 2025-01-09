Tragic Madhya Pradesh News: Two Sisters Burnt to Death, One Critical in Damoh Hut Fire

Damoh: Two children were burnt to death and one was critically injured after their hut caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Wednesday, an official said.

Addressing the media, Damoh District Magistrate Sudhir Kochar said, the tragic incident occurred when the victim's family was boiling potatoes inside the hut when a fire broke out, burning the three girls - Jahnvi (3), Kirti (2) and Malti (6 months). Two died of severe burns, while the third is seriously injured and has been put on oxygen support.

"Govind Adivasi, along with his entire family, used to work as labourers for the protection of crops on the land of Khilan Singh Rajput. They lived in a small hut made of straw and grass. They had three daughters, and all of them were playing there. At that time, they had placed potatoes to boil on a fire inside the hut. While having food, due to the fire, the first daughter got burned. The other two daughters ran to save her, and as a result, they also got burned," DM Kochar said.

"The three daughters were Jhanvi Adivasi, aged 3 years, Kirti Adivasi, aged 2 years, and Malti Adivasi, a 6-month-old baby. Two of them could not be saved as they were nearly 100 per cent burned. One daughter is still fighting for her life, and she too is almost 100 per cent burned. She is on oxygen support," DM Kochar added.

Dr Chakresh Kumar, RMO District Hospital, Damoh said "Three children were referred here, out of which 2 were brought dead and one child is in severe condition. We will provide primary treatment and refer her to a higher centre. All three children were 100 per cent burnt. The reason for burning is not known."

DM Kochar added that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the loss of life and announced ex gratia.

"The Chief Minister has expressed his grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased girls and Rs 1 lakh for the injured girl," he said. (ANI)