Outsourced Employees Strike at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal Over Pending Salaries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Outsourced employees at Hamidia Hospital located in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal held a strike over on Tuesday demanding immediate payment of their overdue salaries.

The protestors claimed that they had not received their salaries for the past two months and the management was not paying attention to their issue. They also said that they would not call off the strike until their dues were paid.

"We have not received your salaries for the last two months. We already wrote a letter to our dean and when we spoke to the dean in this regard, we were told they didn't have a budget. This salary is our whole and sole livelihood of our family, if we did not get it on time then how would our family survive," protestor Vahan Sagar told ANI.

"We demand that our salary should be credited timely and our pending bonus should also be given to us. We also want assurance that our salary should be credited every month between 1 and 10. We will continue our strike till our salary is credited," he said

Another protestor Rekha Verma also expressed her concern that there is an issue of salary and two months back also, the management promised them to credit their salary on time but the promise could not be met.

"We are getting Rs 8500 a month and that too we are unable to get it on time. Other people like guards are getting regular payment but why are we not getting payment on time? The management hasn't fixed any date or month yet to deposit our salaries. We will not call off the strike until we get our salaries," she said.

The strike of outsourced employees, which include ward boys and technicians may affect work in the hospital which can also cause trouble to the patients. (ANI)