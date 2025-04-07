Our Govt is taking strict action: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on 'fake doctor' case at Damoh hospital

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said his government will take strict action into the case involving a "fake" doctor who allegedly caused the deaths of seven patients at missionary hospital in Damoh.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the State government would not make any delay in taking action against such cases and instructed that if there is any other such case in the State, the health department should take strict action against them.

"In the incident, which came to light in Damoh, our government is taking strict action. Our government does not make any delay in taking action against such cases. Our government has built its own credibility. I have instructed that if there is any other such case, the health department should take strict action against them," Chief Minister Yadav told reporters.

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against a person who reporterly posed as a doctor of a Mission Hospital in Damoh district and who is accused of performing surgeries and allegedly killing at least seven patients.

An official said the FIR was registered against the person at the Kotwali police station in the district for fraud and presenting fake documents to get appointed at the mission hospital.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP, Damoh) Abhishek Tiwari told ANI, "An FIR has been registered in Kotwali Police Station against the accused who went by the name of Dr N John Kem of Mission Hospital for fraud and presenting fake documents. We received a report from the CMHO, Health Department, in this case that the accused has allegedly performed fake surgeries of angiography and angioplasty. The doctor's medical documents were found to be suspicious, which have been examined by the doctors team, and thereafter, on being suspicious, the FIR was lodged against him."

"The doctor was practicing medicine without having registration in Madhya Pradesh state, and also, his registration with Andhra Pradesh was not showing on the website, and other things came to light as well, which makes his medical practice suspicious," the City Superintendant of Police, Damoh said.

When asked about the alleged deaths, CSP Tiwari said that so far, no such fact was reported, and if such facts came to notice, it would be included in the investigation. The matter is under investigation, and efforts will be made to search the accused. (ANI)