Narmadapuram will become center of development MP CM Mohan Yadav performs Bhumi Pujan for new industrial units

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the Bhoomi Pujan for new power and renewable energy units in the Mohasa-Babai area of Narmadapuram district on Saturday.

He said that the region has received a massive success in efforts for industrial development.

CM Yadav also distributed land allotment letters to representatives of 20 industrial units in the renewable energy sector and extended his congratulations.

"Industrial Area Mohasa will become the center of development of the entire Narmadapuram region. This area of Satpura is making history today. Through the efforts of the state government, Narmadapuram has received tremendous success in industrial development. The land of Mohasa Babai Solar Energy Park has expanded from 227 to 884 acres, and land allotment letters have been distributed for 20 industrial units," Yadav said.

He added that each industrial unit in the renewable energy sector would invest over Rs 2,000 crores in the Mohasa industrial area, creating employment opportunities in Sohagpur, Itarsi, Seoni Malwa, Pipariya, and Pachmarhi. He emphasized that this development would reduce migration for jobs.

"Narmadapuram is the most suitable place for industrial development, with facilities like forest wealth, land wealth, better road connectivity and rail connectivity," he noted.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Narmadapuram had achieved unparalleled success in industrial development within a short timeframe. "To make the state an industrial hub and create employment opportunities, the sixth edition of Regional Industry Conclave after Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa is now being held in Narmadapuram. But in all these efforts of industrial development, Narmadapuram has got the most success in a short time. We have decided to give the investors the direct benefit of the specialty of Industrial Park Mohasa and the financial grant given by the Central Government and land has been made available at very low rates," he said.

Public Works Department Minister and Narmadapuram district in-charge, Rakesh Singh, praised CM Yadav's efforts, saying that his visionary approach was transforming the region.

Singh highlighted that investments worth thousands of crores of rupees would not only provide employment to Narmadapuram's youth but also position the region on the global map for industrial development. (ANI)