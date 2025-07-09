MP to come up with nearly 50,000 regular vacancies in power discoms, cabinet clears proposal

Bhopal: To strengthen organisational structure in power distribution companies and generate large-scale employment, the Madhya Pradesh government has approved the creation of 49,263 new posts across its three power distribution companies.

The decision, taken during the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, is being hailed as one of the largest recruitment drives in the state’s energy sector.

“The vacancies will be distributed among the three regional discoms -- Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (Jabalpur), Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (Bhopal), and Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (Indore),” Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister, said here, adding, “Contractual and outsourced posts will be minus from these posts. With this, the power discoms will have 77,298 posts in their organisational structure.”

These companies are responsible for electricity distribution across the eastern, central, and western regions of the state, respectively.

The recruitment will span a wide range of roles, including engineers, linemen, technicians, administrative staff, and field workers.

“To ensure a quality power supply, we need manpower. These power companies have a shortage of manpower. With this decision of filling up 49,263 various regular posts, the power consumers in the state will have ease in getting a quality power supply,” the Deputy CM further said.

The move is expected to significantly improve operational efficiency, reduce power losses, and enhance consumer services, especially in underserved rural areas.

To finance this ambitious initiative, the government plans to adopt a multi-pronged funding strategy. A portion of the cost will be covered through state budget allocations, particularly from the energy and infrastructure sectors, a government source said.

Additionally, the Central government schemes, such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), will provide financial assistance for capacity building and workforce expansion, the source further said.

The discoms themselves are expected to contribute through internal revenue generated from improved billing systems, reduced power theft, and enhanced service delivery.

The government may also explore low-interest loans or state-backed bonds to manage short-term funding needs.

Furthermore, by reducing dependency on outsourced labour, the companies aim to redirect those funds toward permanent staffing, which is seen as more sustainable in the long run.

The recruitment will be phased over multiple fiscal years to ensure financial feasibility and effective onboarding.

Detailed notifications outlining eligibility criteria, application procedures, and timelines are expected to be released soon by the respective companies, the source said.

--IANS