MP: Three youths missing in Panna waterfall, search operation continues

Panna: Three youths were swept away by a strong current in the Susi Jalprapat, also known as Brihaspati Kund -- a natural water body located under the Brijpur police station area of Panna district, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred at the site along the Panna-Pahadikhera road on Sunday, when three friends -- one from Satna and the other two from Panna -- entered the water to bathe and were caught in a sudden surge.

“Search operations are underway, but there is still no trace of them,” said Mahendra Singh Bhadauria, the investigating officer and in-charge of Brijpur police station, while speaking to IANS.

“They have been identified as Twarit Choudhary, Krishna Sharma, and Abhishek Berman. They are all in the age group of 18 to 20 years,” the officer added.

A joint rescue operation was launched by teams from Brijpur police station in Panna district and Baraundha police station in neighbouring Satna district. Divers and personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were also deployed to assist in the search. However, the operation had to be suspended on Sunday evening due to poor visibility and safety concerns after nightfall.

The search resumed early Monday morning, with teams scouring the kund and surrounding areas.

As of the latest update, the youths remain missing. Local villagers have also joined the efforts, offering logistical support and sharing insights into the terrain.

This is not the first such incident at Brihaspati Kund. In recent years, the site has witnessed multiple drownings, including the death of a medical student from Kanpur in 2024 who jumped in to save a friend.

Despite its popularity as a tourist destination, the site lacks adequate safety infrastructure such as warning signs, lifeguards, or barricades -- raising concerns about visitor safety.

The officer refuted reports that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, stating, “Police responded promptly. The State Disaster Response Force is actively searching for them.”

Brihaspati Kund, also known as Susi Jalprapat, is a waterfall and natural crater located in the Panna district near the Kalinjar fort. It is a popular tourist spot known for its scenic beauty and religious significance, with legends attributing its origin to Dev Guru Brihaspati.

--IANS