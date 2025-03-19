MP: Rescue operation continues for 3 women, 4 children missing after boat capsizes in Shivpuri

Shivpuri: A rescue operation for seven people- three women and four children who went missing after a boat capsized in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district continued on Wednesday with a hope to recover them soon, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday late evening after which the rescue operations began but unfortunately, the missing bodies are yet to be found. A team of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local divers resumed search and rescue operations on Wednesday morning where the boat carrying devotees capsized.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore told ANI, "In the backwaters of the Matatila Dam, there is an ancient Siddh Baba temple, and the local villagers were going there. The boat capsized and seven people are missing, three women and four children. Eight people had escaped. SDRF and local divers are carrying out the rescue operations. During the night hours, the team along with divers searched in the wide area with the help of a net but unfortunately, the missing bodies are yet to be found."

"The backwater area of the dam is quite large and efforts will be made again in the daytime and hopefully we will be able to recover the bodies," he added.

When asked about possibilities of survival of the missing persons, the officer said, "The people who were along with them saw them drowning and their survival chances are very low. Though we will be able to say after the recovery of the body."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"I express condolences for the seven people who lost their lives. I have ordered an inquiry into this incident. All of us should be careful while riding boats. I express my condolences," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed sorrow over the tragic boat capsize.

Taking to social media X, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, "The unfortunate incident of a boat full of devotees capsizing at Matatila Dam in Shivpuri is extremely sad. I have spoken to the Shivpuri Collector and Superintendent of Police regarding the accident and got information about the current situation."

He further added, "Also, the NDRF and SDRF teams are continuously working for the immediate rescue of the people missing due to drowning in the river. I pray to God that all the missing devotees are safe and their families get strength in this difficult time." (ANI)