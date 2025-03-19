MP: Rang Panchami celebration begins amid tight security in Indore

Indore: Indore began the celebration of Rang Panchami on Wednesday with its traditional Ger procession, attracting scores of participants in the city.

To ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event, the district administrations have made comprehensive security measures. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is also scheduled to participate in the decade-old tradition of Rang Panchami Ger to be organised here on the occasion.

To celebrate the festival with pomp, a three-kilometre long route has been decided for the traditional Ger procession which is divided into seven sectors with adequate deployment of police personnel to look after the security arrangements.

Commissioner of Police, Indore, Santosh Kumar Singh said, "The entire route, which is about three kilometres long, is divided into seven sectors and arrangements for proper patrolling, watch towers, patrolling in connecting lanes and emergency exit routes have been prepared. Along with this, CCTV cameras are installed on the entire route, and drones will also be used for monitoring."

Additionally, police officers in civil dress are also deployed, who will monitor people continuously. The purpose of the entire system is that all those who surround this traditional event and come to Rangpanchami can participate safely, he added.

When asked about arrangements for CM's participation in Rangpanchami Ger, the officer said, "All the arrangements have been made keeping in view the VIP movement or other types of movements and it will be celebrated in a good manner."

The Rang Panchami festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi and people put colours and gulal on each other to mark the occasion. On this day, a huge crowd of people gather in Rajwada and surrounding areas in Indore city and shower colours on each other.

People also spray gulal and colours with the aid of water tankers and celebrate this festival with great pomp.

According to information, it is a 75-year old tradition in Indore city. Earlier, people would come out in the Rajwada area mounted on bullock carts and spreading colour as they made their way around the city. These days the use of water tankers and motor pumps to sprinkle colour is more popular. (ANI)