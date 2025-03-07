MP police intensify action against pvt vehicles misusing hooters, flash lights, VIP stickers

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police have intensified action against the private vehicles flaunting the traffic rules and regulation especially misuse of hooters, flash lights, VIP stickers and wrong number plates in private vehicles across the state.

The police launched a 15-day campaign starting from the beginning of this month for the purpose in the state. Under the campaign, Bhopal traffic police took action against 30 vehicles for violating the rules and removed hooters from them on Thursday. The officers expected that the number of actions against vehicles would increase on Friday.

Traffic ACP Ajay Vajpayee told ANI, "Following the instructions of senior officials, a campaign is being run across Madhya Pradesh and action is being taken against those violating the Motor Vehicle Act. Under the campaign, continuous action is being taken against the vehicles violating the norms. On Thursday (March 6), we took action against 30 vehicles and removed hooters in the city."

The officer further emphasised that they were expecting more action against such vehicles would have been taken on Friday than that of on Thursday.

"We are taking action except those vehicles which are eligible under the Motor Vehicle Act. VVIPs who have security, their escort vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, police vehicles, and executive magistrates have permission under the Motor Vehicle Act. The rest of the private vehicles do not have permission, who put hooters," he added.

Earlier on March 1, an order was issued addressing the Commissioner of Police of Bhopal, Indore and all the district Superintendents of Police (SPs) regarding taking action against drivers who misuse hooter, flash light, VIP sticker and wrong number plate in private vehicles in the state.

Additionally, the officers have been instructed to send the compliance report of the actions taken within the time limit by March 18 to the office email.

"Take legal action against drivers who misuse hooter, flash light (red, yellow, blue light), VIP stickers and wrong number plate in private vehicles by running a 15-day special campaign from March 1 to March 15. Also, send the compliance report of the actions taken within the time limit by March 18 to the office email address," stated the notice. (ANI)