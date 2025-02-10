MP Minister Brings Gangajal from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh for Bhopal Distribution

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang in an unique gesture to enable people in living in Bhopal experience the virtue of Maha Kumbh brought a tanker filled with Gangajal from the ongoing MahaKumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for distribution.

Minister Sarang welcomed the tanker carrying the sacred Gangajal in Bhopal and performed aarti on its arrival in the city. Now, the Gangajal will be bottled and distributed among people of his assembly constituency, Narela in the city.

"It is a good fortune of all of us, the followers of Sanatan Dharma, that our biggest fest 'Maha Kumbh' is going on in Prayagraj. Everyone wants to take a holy dip in the sacred Ganga river in Maha Kumbh but due to some circumstances they are not able to reach there. There are good arrangements and even then because of the huge crowd, people are not able to reach Prayagraj," Sarang told reporters.

He further said, "We have decided that those are not able to reach there, we will provide them Gangajal from Maha Kumbh at their doorstep. We have decided that the Gangajal which we brought from Prayagraj will be packed in the bottle as soon as possible and will be delivered to every home in Narela constituency and others houses in Bhopal. "

"Our slogan is Har Har Gange and Ghar Ghar Gange, so accordingly we will make the Gangajal reach every home. I am glad that God has given me so much strength and facilities so that we have been able to bring this Gangajal from Prayagraj to Bhopal. It will give virtuous benefits to the people," he added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred Kumbh Snan.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe.

The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)