MP: Massive fire breaks out at BHEL premises in Bhopal

Bhopal: A massive fire broke out at the premises of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Thursday, an official said. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

They said the fire erupted near gate no 9 of the BHEL at around 12 noon.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire tenders rushed to the scene and began dousing the fire.

"A fire broke out on the premises of the BHEL near gate number 9. It is a covered campus of the BHEL and fire tenders are making efforts to control the fire. Plantations were made here and due to dry plants and grass the fire is spreading rapidly. Fire tenders of BHEL are engaged in extinguishing the fire and more fire tenders from municipal corporation have been called to douse off. Soon it will be brought under control," said Mahavir Singh Mujalde, Additional DCP, Zone 2 Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh suspected that the fire was spread due to a spark

"Fire broke out near gate number 9 of BHEL and fire tenders of BHEL and municipal corporation are making efforts to control the fire. Continuous efforts are on and the fire will be brought under control in about 1-2 hours. There were bushes near gate number 9 and scrap materials were lying in it, somehow a spark occurred and it caught fire which got spreaded. There is no loss of life, there is no damage to the property, we will soon control the fire," Collector Singh said.

The fire is far from the residential area and industrial area and it will be brought under control soon, he added. (ANI)