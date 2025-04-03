MP govt moving forward under good governance and guidance of Central govt, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has applauded the state government's financial management, saying that all the outstanding dues of the industrial units across departments have been cleared, and it is the only state in the country to achieve this.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, CM Yadav also emphasised that the state's double-engine government was moving forward under the good governance and guidance of the Central Government.

"This double-engine government is moving forward under the good governance and guidance of the Central Government, NITI Aayog's direction, and by closely monitoring each and every department," the CM said.

"With the efficient financial management of the Madhya Pradesh government, all departments have cleared their old dues and are working continuously in the direction of a new vision of the recent budget at their level. I am happy that two days ago, we paid all the pending dues of the industrial units across departments in the state by giving a sum of Rs 5225 crore. It is worth noting that it happened for the first time, and Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country which has repaid all its dues of the industrial units. It shows the resolve we have taken in the present environment for new industries to join with us, and we will live up to every commitment we make to every industry that joins us in terms of development," CM Yadav said.

He further stressed that with the state's efficient financial management, the state energy department cleared all dues of all central coal companies for the first time in the new financial year. All the dues have been cleared. Similarly, as a result of efficient management by the four thermal power plants of the Power Generating Company, the highest-ever storage of 11.70 lakh metric tonnes of coal has been made, and it is noteworthy that payment for the same has been made in advance. There are no pending dues at all.

He further highlighted that it was the result and benefit of the resolve that the state government has taken to do better and better for every department in the state.

"When we are taking forward public friendly activities and making new records in the development scale, we have taken care of our employees as well regarding the demand of increasing their salaries. I am happy to share that we have made a provision for the matter in the state budget. This will cost us about Rs 1500 crore a year, but due to efficient financial management, we will take equal care of our officers and employees. We are moving forward with the spirit of uniting with the sentiments of all the citizens, officers and employees. The government is fulfilling all its targets equally in all directions," he added. (ANI)