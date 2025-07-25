MP govt committed to improving health services: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that his government is committed to improving health services in the state by establishing new medical colleges and hospitals.

He stated that in past one and a half years, several revolutionary steps have been taken, including establishing hospitals and medical colleges in collaboration with private parties.

CM Yadav said that his government has approved a proposal to establish as many as 40 medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the state.

"Improving health services in Madhya Pradesh is the need of the hour. Our government is taking one step after another to ensure that people get better medical facilities," Chief Minister Yadav said while inaugurating a newly established Computed Tomography (CT) scan and Magnetic Resonance Machine (MRI) block in Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

Noting his government's decision to give 25 acres of land at a token price of Re 1 to the investors willing to establish medical colleges on the PPP model, CM Yadav claimed that the step would not only improve health services but also provide job opportunities to youth pursuing medical courses.

Notably, a proposal in this regard was approved by CM Yadav in April this year.

Earlier, the investors had to arrange land on their own. To facilitate this, the government had also amended the tender documents.

Talking to media persons, Chief Minister also informed that the state government had already approved land for four medical colleges and hospitals under the PPP model, and the land allotment for some more would be allotted soon.

CM Yadav further informed that the state government is soon going to organise a high-level meeting with private parties for this purpose.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav highlighted the benefit of the 'PM Shri Air Ambulance' facility, the free air ambulance service launched by the Madhya Pradesh government started in April this year.

He said, "Every life is invaluable, and with this spirit, and under the leadership of PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh is witnessing tremendous growth in every sector."

'PM Shri Air Ambulance' facility has been launched in Madhya Pradesh to provide advanced medical care during emergencies.

Under this service, critical patients are airlifted from one city to another and even outside at minimum charges.

--IANS